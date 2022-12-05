MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police are searching for 73-year-old Francis “Frank” Hicks of Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Hicks weighs approximately 180 pounds, stands at six feet one inch tall, has gray hair, and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan Carhartt jacket, blue jeans, and Vans shoes.

According to police, Hicks drives a blue 2012 Toyota Tacoma with a New Jersey registration that reads: H58DDV.

Hicks was last seen near Horsham Road, Horsham Township, Montgomery County on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, around 3:17 p.m.

Police believe Hicks could be at special risk of harm or injury. If you have any information about Hicks’ whereabouts, please call 911.