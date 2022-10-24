MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – According to the Northern York County Regional Police Department’s Facebook page, several thefts from unlocked vehicles occurred in Manchester Township last night.

On Oct. 23, suspects targeted unlocked vehicles in the Manchester Township area. They stole $3,000 worth of items from the vehicles.

Police are asking that you view the surveillance footage on their Facebook page in order to help identify the suspect.

The Northern York County Regional Police Department is asking that you contact them if you can identify the suspect. You can reach the police department at (717)-467-8355 or email the department at tips@nycrpd.org.