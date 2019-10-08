Police seek suspects in credit card fraud, vending machine theft

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help in two cases where stolen bank cards were used for shopping and a third investigation involving theft at a hotel.

Nearly $10K charged to stolen cards

In Lancaster County, authorities are attempting to identify a man and woman they say charged over $9,000 to stolen debit and credit cards.

Manheim Township police said the owner of the cards had their wallet stolen Wednesday while eating at Panera Bread, at 2092 Fruitville Pike. Moments later, they said the couple used the stolen cards at Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Home Depot, and Nordstrom Rack.

The fraudulent purchases totaled $9,773.92.

Anyone who can identify the suspects should call Manheim Township police at 717-569-6401.

Shopping spree with pilfered cards

In Cumberland County, police need help to identify a woman they say shopped at stores throughout Capital City Mall using a stolen credit card.

Lower Allen Township police said the woman was in the mall Sept. 22 from 12-4 p.m. The victim believes her credit card was stolen the night before at a restaurant in Bethlehem.

Police said the woman fraudulently bought over $1,340 worth of merchandise with the victim’s card. She also attempted to purchase another $2,000 worth of merchandise at Dick’s but the card was declined.

She drove away in a black Infiniti sedan.

Anyone who recognizes her should call Lower Allen police at 717-975-7575.

Video tampering for vending theft

In Dauphin County, authorities are looking for a man and woman suspected of forcibly entering a hotel vending machine to steal cash and coins.

Lower Paxton Township police said the manager of the Baymont Inn on Aug. 10 noticed several security cameras had been pushed toward the ground. In surveillance video, the pair appear to knock the cameras off-line so they can break into the vending machine.

Anyone with information should call Lower Paxton police at 717-657-5656 and reference case 19-0015210.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.