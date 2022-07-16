TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Pop Up Showers/Storms. Hi 85. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Stray Evening Shower. Lo 68. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: Scattered Showers & PM Storms. Hi 86. Winds: Light.

The weekend is starting off dry but rather cloudy and a bit foggy in spots. A disturbance riding along a nearly stationary front will set off a few storms this afternoon, but coverage will be pretty spotty in nature. Still, we could use the rain so anything that develops is beneficial. Any leftover showers should wrap up this evening and tonight will be pretty quiet aside from some fog developing late.

Expect a similar day Sunday with dry weather to start but scattered showers and a few storms re-developing by afternoon and evening. A stronger disturbance will approach Sunday night, bringing more numerous showers and our best chance for rain and storms Monday.

The story by the middle of next week shifts focus to the heat as a ridge of high pressure builds over the eastern third of the country. Highs will shoot back into the low 90s by Tuesday and stay there through the end of the week. A cold front will graze past us Thursday, bringing us our next best chance for showers and storms with a few late-day storms possible Wednesday too. Otherwise, heat and humidity will be quite uncomfortable with potential for heat indices to approach triple digits. Humidity looks to drop off a bit by next Friday, but it still looks hot going into next weekend.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo