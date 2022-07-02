TODAY: Few AM Showers, Scattered PM Storms. Hi 88. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Storms Exit This Evening. Lo 67. Winds: Light.

SUNDAY: Passing Clouds, Less Humid. Hi 88. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

We saw some severe storms yesterday and we have a chance to some more ahead of a cold front this afternoon. As of this morning, just some light showers are passing through the area…mainly north of Harrisburg. We’ll see dry weather for mid-day, but as the front sags south and interacts with the warm and muggy air in place, scattered storms are expected to develop after 2 or 3p. Based on the positioning of the front, areas Harrisburg and points southeast have the best chance for a storm and any storm that does pop could be strong with locally damaging gusts the primary threat.

Storms exit with the cold front this evening but we’ll still see some clouds overnight. Lows will dip into the upper 60s as less humid air slowly filters in. After starting out with clouds Sunday, we should see lots of sun by the afternoon with highs still in the upper 80s.

The holiday itself is looking spectacular with lots of sunshine, seasonable temperatures, and low humidity. Get out and enjoy because humidity and storm chances will be around most of next week. The best chance for storms at the moment looks to be with a cold front Tuesday. Otherwise, isolated storms can be expected Wednesday-Friday as the front stays close by. It will remain warm but seasonable with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A pretty standard summer like week ahead!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo