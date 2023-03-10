LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A long-time Italian sandwich shop in Lebanon announced today that they will be closing their doors later this month.

According to a Facebook post, the current owner of Gus Deraco’s Italian Sandwiches, who goes by Sandy, announced that she will be retiring. Sandy began running the business back in 1995.

Sandy left a message for all of her customers, saying:

After 28 years of running Gus Deraco’s, I am finally retiring. I would like to say thank you to all our customers over the years. It has been my pleasure to serve you and to meet and get to know so many wonderful people. The business is currently for sale, and I hope that whoever takes over will enjoy it as much as I have. Thank you, for all of your years of patronage. Owner Sandy

After initially announcing her retirement, Sandy made another post about an hour later that announced that the long-time sandwich shop would be closing its doors due to staffing issues, the owner’s retirement, and “other unforeseen circumstances.”

The business also announced that it is currently listed for sale – it is still unknown whether new owners will take over the current business or not.

Gus Deraco’s Italian Sandwiches is located at 714 Cumberland Street, and their last day of operation will be Friday, March 31.

abc27 reached out to Gus Deraco’s Italian Sandwiches but did not hear back at the time of this publication.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available