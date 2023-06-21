YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular, local cookie company recently confirmed that they will soon be opening a new location in York County.

According to a Taylor Chip representative, the locally owned specialty cookie company decided to expand into York County after conducting a social media poll asking their customers where they would like to see the cookie company expand.

“The two most popular places our Cookie Friends wanted to see more locations are in Philly and York,” according to a Taylor Chip representative. “A lot of our cookie friends commute from York to our Lancaster locations already, so York just made sense. Also, Doug grew up in York when he was a kid, he loves the city.”

Although the exact address has not yet been confirmed, we do know that once the York County location has its grand opening, it will create between 15 and 20 jobs in the area. According to a Taylor Chip representative, they have been working on finding a space in York County since October 2022, and are now working on finalizing a deal for the new 1,600-square-foot space.

Taylor Chip is owned and operated by husband and wife Sara and Doug Taylor, who opened their first Taylor Chip cookie stand back in August of 2018. According to their website, the cookie company currently has three locations in Central Pennsylvania, which can be found at:

1573 Manheim Pike (Lancaster, Pa.)

23 Center Street (Intercourse, Pa.)

121 Towne Square Drive (Hershey, Pa.)

To check out the many different cookie options that Taylor Chip offers, you can click here.

According to a Taylor Chip representative, they hope to open the new Taylor Chip in York County “ASAP, [we are] hoping to get everything done this year!” The local cookie company also hopes to open multiple locations in Philly, York, Mechanicsburg, and Camp Hill in the future.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.