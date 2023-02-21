HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Plaza Azteca restaurant will officially be opening a new Hanover location in the near future.

The new Plaza Azteca is going to be located at the former home of the Bourbon Bar & Grill, located on 1080 Carlisle Street. According to Elery Gonzalez, an employee of Plaza Azteca, the new location in Hanover will be owned and operated by the same owner of their York location.

Currently, the owners of Plaza Azteca are remodeling their new Hanover location. According to Gonzalez, the new Hanover restaurant will have the same hours of operation as their York location, which are:

Mondays – Thursdays // 11:00a.m. to 10:00p.m.

Fridays // 11:00a.m. to 11:00p.m.

Saturdays // 11:00a.m. to 10:30p.m.

Sundays // 12:00p.m. to 9:30p.m.

Upon its grand opening, the new Hanover location will become the 5th Plaza Azteca to come to the Central Pa. area, with other locations at:

Lancaster – 1700 Fruitville Pike

– 1700 Fruitville Pike Mechanicsburg – 5470 Carlisle Pike

– 5470 Carlisle Pike Myerstown – 200 Garden Avenue

– 200 Garden Avenue York – 2180 York Crossing Drive

The official grand opening date has not yet been confirmed, but the date will be announced on Plaza Azteca’s social media in the future.

The new Hanover-based Plaza Azteca is expected to create approximately 40 new jobs in the area.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available