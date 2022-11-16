PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Philly POPS, America’s largest standalone POPS orchestra, has decided to cease operations following the 2022-23 season, per a press release on their website.

Philly POPS has been a staple in the Philadelphia community since 1979, but due to several circumstances like the COVID-19 pandemic, the board of directors decided to end the orchestra.

The POPS will finish their 2022-23 season, including the 10 scheduled dates for “A Philly POPS Christmas: Spectacular Sounds of the Season” in December.

Philly POPS will honor the terms and conditions of all existing contract agreements with their musicians.

