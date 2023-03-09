HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular potato themed food truck, called Potato Coop, will be opening its first ever brick & mortar restaurant location in Harrisburg in the coming weeks.

Potato Coop, owned and operated by Perry County native Allen Peck, first started rolling through the mid state back in 2013. According to Peck, owning and operating his own business has always a dream of his.

“I wasn’t always sure what I wanted to do, but I have always had a entrepreneurial spirit,” Peck said. “I have always loved cooking and I mean – I never met anyone that didn’t like French Fries!”

Potato Coop started off by prioritizing the selling of their crispy, unique specialty French fries, and over time slowly started to expand their menu to include a variety of American classics, such as:

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Pulled Pork Sanwhiches

Chicken Bites

Mac & Cheese

Perogies

and of course, their Fries

Courtesy of Potato Coop

Courtesy of Potato Coop

Courtesy of Potato Coop

Courtesy of Potato Coop

Courtesy of Potato Coop

Since its inception, the Potato Coop food truck has offered a multitude of catering opportunities for interested customers. According to Peck, the Potato Coop food truck will cater weddings, employee appreciation events, parties, and more.

Currently, the Potato Coop serves and caters in areas all across Central Pennsylvania, that falls within a 50-mile radius of Harrisburg. These areas include, but are not limited to:

Middletown

Linglestown

Camp Hill

Hershey

Palmyra

Harrisburg

Mount Joy

Enola

Carlisle

Mechanicsburg

For more information on having your event catered by this local eatery on wheels, click here.

Potato Coop’s new restaurant, which will be located on 2650 Gravel Road, in the Susquehanna Union Green, will act as a ‘home-base’ for the food truck, in order to provide a bigger kitchen space for catering, in additional to being the first sit down restaurant location for Potato Coop.

According to Peck, the new 1,400 square foot restaurant location will be capable of seating about 26 customers on the inside, and another 26 customers on the outside.

The new restaurant’s hours of operation are still being determined, but Peck believes they will be:

Mondays – Sundays // 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“The plan was always to eventually open a store front,” Peck said. “It’s just super exciting to see this dream come true.”

Upon opening, Peck said that he plans to add a few new additions to the menu – such as loaded baked potatoes, more loaded fry options, and smash burgers.

Potato Coop hopes to have its grand opening sometime in April 2023.

abc27 will keep you updated as more information becomes available.