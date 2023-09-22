YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular restaurant and event venue in York County was recently listed for sale for over three million dollars.

According to True Commercial Real Estate, the Eagle’s Nest Restaurant and Event Venue (Eagle’s Nest), currently owned and operated by Joe Mueller, is now listed for sale.

“It is of the utmost importance that I make it clear to all our valued customers and staff that business shall continue as usual,” Mueller said. “The staff will continue to deliver the exceptional food and service our customers have always enjoyed; all private parties and events shall continue as planned, and we intend to ensure to the best of our ability that any potential future transition of ownership has virtually zero impact on our customers and staff.”

This “upscale restaurant and bar” is located just off of I-83 exit 18 on 2519 Mt. Rose Avenue. According to the listing, the approximately 9,119 square-foot Eagle’s Nest establishment is situated on a 2.02 acre lot and is equipped with a 110-space paved parking lot.

The inside of this two-story establishment features an abundance of space; boasting a 25-seat bar, 125-seat dining room, and a 60-seat outdoor patio on the first floor. The second floor of the Eagle’s Nest has a secondary full-service bar and overflow seating for 150 guests.

It should also be noted that the first floor has a full-service kitchen with a dumbwaiter to allow for easy moving of food between the two floors.

According to the listing, the restaurant is listed for $3,200,000 which will include an “R” liquor license and business assets (furniture, fixtures, equipment, trade name, intellectual property, recipes, website/phone number, and goodwill).

The listing agents for the sale are David Albright and Ben Chiaro.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.