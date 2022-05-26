POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Authorities are investigating an explosion that took place at a home on the 400 block of North Washington Street in Pottstown, Pa. between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on May 26.

One home was destroyed and surrounding homes were damaged. The cause of the explosion is still unknown. Four people have been killed and others were transported to nearby hospitals.

People at the scene said they did not smell gas.

An image can be seen below.