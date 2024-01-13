(WHTM) — Due to the windy weather, some parts of the Midstate are experiencing power outages.

According to the PPL Outage Map, over 1,700 people were without power in portions of Enola, Cumberland County during the afternoon hours. PPL stated that crews have been sent to the scene to make the required repairs.

There are also sporadic outages in northeastern Lancaster County, according to the outage map.

In York County, sporadic outages have also been reported and around 400 people in Adams County are currently without power as of 1:45 p.m.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the region until 9 p.m. Saturday.

To see the latest power outages, click here for the PPL Outage Map, or click here for the Met-Ed Outage Map.