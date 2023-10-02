POTTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Pennsylvania for the Saturday, September 30 drawing.

The ticket, sold in Schuylkill County, five of the five white balls drawn, 19-30-37-44-46 to win $1 million.

Pottsville Provision Company, located at 415 North 7th St. in Pottsville earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball prize winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their winnings.

Winning tickets purchased at at a lottery retailer should be immediately signed on the back. Online winnings will automatically appear in a players account once a claim has been processed.

More than 155,900 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets also won prizes in the drawing. The included more than 32,600 purchased with Power Play and more than 13,600 tickets purchased with Double Play.

Players should check every ticket, every time.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, this recent jackpot run which began Saturday, July 22, 2023, has generated $77 million in sales. This has created a profit of more than $30 million to benefit older Pennsylvanians.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1.04 billion, or $478.2 million cash, for the October 2 drawing.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on July 19, 2023 by a single ticket in California. That grand prize was worth $1.08 billion. The last Powerball jackpot won in Pennsylvania was won on August 3, 2022.