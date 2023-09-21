(WHTM) — A winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 for the Wednesday, September 20 drawing was sold in Philadelphia.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 16-27-59-62-63, and the red Powerball 23 to win $150,000, less applicable withholding.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the ticket would have been worth $50,000 without the $1 Power Play option. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.

The Wawa, located at 7001 Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchased from a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back.

Online winnings will automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. Players can go to palottery.com to learn how to file a claim.