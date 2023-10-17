MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Powerball ticket with Double Play worth $500,000 from the Saturday, October 14 drawing was sold in Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The ticket correctly matched five of the five Double Play balls drawn, 13-21-33-46-50, but not the Double Play Powerball number 23, to win $500,000.

The Weis Markets located at 1551 Valley Forge Road in Lansdale, Montgomery County earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Double Play is an optional feature, in which players get another chance to win with their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing with a top cash prize of $10 million. The Double Play drawing happens after every Powerball drawing.

Winners are not known until tickets are claimed and prizes are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

The Pennsylvania Lottery reminds players who purchased their tickets at a lottery retailer to immediately sign their tickets on the back. Online winnings automatically appear in players’ accounts after claims have been processed.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, more than 29,400 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes in the drawing. That includes more than 7,400 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 4,000 tickets purchased with Double Play.

Players should check every ticket, every time.

