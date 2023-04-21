(WHTM) — PPL continues to apologize to customers after billing issues plagued the company back in December 2022.

In a statement posted on the company’s website on Friday, PPL President Steph Raymond admits it has taken longer than anticipated to fix the billing issues. Raymond also says they have made progress, and the majority of customers are once again getting their bills on time.

Raymond expects everyone else will have this issue settled by the end of April.

PPL stresses the billing issues have nothing to do with their electric meters.

“We remain confident in the accuracy of our meters and emphasize that the billing process challenges we have experienced in recent months have not been due to accuracy issues with our meters,” PPL’s manager of Community Relations Alana Roberts said.

PPL insists it is making changes to prevent something like this to happen again.