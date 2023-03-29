(WHTM) — Multiple people are still having issues with their PPL bills, and many shared their concerns with abc27. This is nearly two months after the utility company said a technical issue led to many customers being overcharged, and they promised to correct the issue.

PPL told abc27 they are working to fix any problems as fast as possible, but in the meantime, some customers are left waiting weeks for a response.

Customers dealing with these billing issues have faced a variety of problems. Some have seen their bills double unexpectedly. Some received what they thought were normal bills, only to have those bills canceled and new bills issued with a much higher charge. Others haven’t received any bills for months.

The one thing they have in common is their frustration.

PPL said high supply prices are the main reason behind higher bills, but they also acknowledged the problems, sayin g in a statement, “Our billing process has fallen short of our own standards.”

They said they know customers have experienced a variety of issues and they are working to fix things “as quickly as possible.”

However, the bills are not the only problem. Some customers told abc27 they have waited weeks just to speak to someone from PPL about their bill. Some are still waiting.

PPL insists they are working on that as well. Their statement said, “We’ve trained hundreds of additional customer representatives so that we are able to research and address any bill concerns.”

See PPL’s full statement below:

“We understand the continued concern around high energy bills. While high supply prices continue to be the main driver of higher electricity costs, we also recognize that our billing process has fallen short of our own standards and many of our customers have received bills based on estimated use, some have experienced delays in their bills, and others have not been charged for their complete supply costs. We’re working to resolve all of these impacts as quickly as possible. In addition, we’ve trained hundreds of additional customer representatives so that we are able to research and address any bill concerns.” PPL Electric Utilities

abc27 also reached out to Pennsylvania’s Public Utility Commission, which launched an investigation into the billing issues in January. While they did not have any updates on that investigation. they said say anyone who does not receive a response from PPL can contact the PUC’s Bureau of Consumer Services at 1-800-692-7380.