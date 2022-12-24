PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — PPL Electric announced that they are opening warming centers in the Midstate. These warming centers will be available for any customer who loses power during the frigid weather.
According to PPL Electric, 12 warming centers will be opened throughout their service territory on Saturday, Dec. 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The warming centers will offer necessities such as heat, outlets to charge devices (bring your own charging blocks and cords), hot coffee, and water.
If needed, PPL Electric will open the centers on Sunday, Dec. 25.
There will be warming centers in the following counties:
- Cumberland County: Holiday Inn Express Mechanicsburg, 6352 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, Pa. 17050
- Dauphin County: Hotel Indigo Harrisburg, 765 Eisenhower Blvd, Harrisburg, Pa. 17111
- Lancaster County: Wyndham Resort and Conference Center, 2300 Lincoln Highway East (Route 30), Lancaster, Pa. 17602
- Lancaster County: Hampton Inn & Suites Ephrata – Mountain Springs, 380 East Main Street, Ephrata, Pa. 17522