Prayer service scheduled for Dauphin County man found beaten in his home

A prayer service will be held Tuesday night for a Dauphin County man who died after he was found beaten in his home.

A family member found 77-year-old Larry Buffenmeyer in critical condition in his home on the 100 block of North Hill Drive in East Hanover Township shortly after 10 Saturday night.

Buffenmeyer died at the hospital.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

State Police say they are still looking for a suspect and are trying to locate Buffenmeyer’s vehicle, a silver 2013 Chevy Equinox.

The vehicle was taken from outside Buffenmeyer’s home, according to police.

Buffenmeyer owned horses and was well-known at Penn National.

The prayer service is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Shells Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grantville.