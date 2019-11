Many of our viewers and readers have noticed ABC27 Sports Director Gregg Mace missing on-air and online.

Our beloved friend and colleague is facing serious health issues. Gregg and his family would appreciate you keeping him in your thoughts and prayers.

If you want to send mail to Gregg, please feel free to do so at 3235 Hoffman Street, Harrisburg, PA, 17110 or comment on our Facebook page. Thank You.