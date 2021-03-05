Preliminary hearing for man charged with kidnapping, killing of Amish young woman scheduled for today

UPPER LEACOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Prosecutors will try to convince a district judge that they have enough evidence to move forward with their case against a man accused of kidnapping and killing a young Amish woman.

The preliminary hearing for Justo Smoker is Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Linda Stoltzfoos, 18, was last seen walking home from church in June 2020.

Investigators said they have surveillence video of Smoker with Stoltzfoos where she was last seen. The two did not know each other.

Smoker was initially just charged with her kidnapping. However, homicide charges were filed six months after her disappearance.

Her body has never been found but police said they found clothes that belonged to her in a wooded area and Smoker’s DNA was found on them.

Friday’s preliminary hearing is at Magisterial District Judge Denis Commins office at 15 Geist Road in Upper Leacock Township.