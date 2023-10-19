LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Some of the men who were accused in a May triple homicide in Lebanon are expected in court for a preliminary hearing at 8 a.m. according to court dockets.

Three men were arrested after two young children and a 19-year-old were fatally shot on May 30. It is unclear if all three will be present at the preliminary trial.

The District Attorney’s Office in Lebanon County did file a notice of aggravating circumstances against two of the suspects — announcing their intent to seek the death penalty in this case.

The notice was filed against suspects Alex Torres-Santos and Ivan Rosero. The DA’s Office cannot pursue a death penalty case against the third suspect, 16-year-old James Fernandez-Reyes, due to his age.

All of the suspects face three counts of criminal homicide among other charges.

According to police, Torres-Santos was on House arrest for several unrelated charges and was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the shooting.

Gov. Josh Shapiro has said he will not sign any death penalty warrants during his administration, but Lebanon County DA Pier Hess Graf said she will not change how she does her job based on how someone else does theirs.

The preliminary hearing has been a long time coming for the families of the victims. Prosecutors say the 19-year-old victim was targeted by the suspects due to a “previous argument.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Lebanon County Coroner’s office identified all three of the victims as 8-year-old Jesus Perez-Salome, 9-year-old Sebastian Perez-Salome and 19-year-old Joshua Lugo-Perez.

Today’s hearing is for a judge to determine if there is enough evidence against the suspects to send the case to trial.