President Trump asking Pa. House Speaker for help overturning election results

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — President Trump is continuing his appeal in battleground states this week with anonymous reports now suggesting the president pressured Pennsylvania’s state legislature to replace the electors for President-elect Joe Biden with those loyal to Trump.

Trump has called the Republican Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler twice during the past week to request help reversing his loss in the state.

Thank you to Speaker Cutler and all others in Pennsylvania and elsewhere who fully understand what went on in the 2020 Election. It’s called total corruption! https://t.co/qqmwh17jOg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2020

A spokesperson for Cutler says Trump did not pressure the Speaker to take any sort of action; the call was informational.

Cutler also told the president that the legislature had no power to overturn the state’s chosen slate of electors.

Pennsylvania Attorney General, Josh Shapiro, stated “These continued attacks on our fair and free election system are beyond meritless, beyond reckless — they are a scheme by the President of the United States and some in the Republican party to disregard the will of the people– and name their own victors. This isn’t a pick your own ending novel — this is a Democracy.”

The calls make Pennsylvania the third state where Trump has directly attempted to overturn a result following requests in Michigan and Georgia.