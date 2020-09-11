President Trump, Former Vice President Biden to commemorate 9/11 anniversary in Shanksville

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Both President Donald Trump and presidential candidate Joe Biden are scheduled to commemorate the 19th anniversary of 9/11 in Pennsylvania Friday. They’re visiting Shanksville, where 40 men and women stopped terrorists from reaching our nation’s capital.

Both the President and the former Vice President are expected to visit the Flight 93 Memorial.

At this point, it is unclear if their timing will overlap.

Air Force One is scheduled to arrive in Johnstown at 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, Joe and Jill Biden will start their day by attending the 9/11 Memorial and Museum’s 19th Anniversary commemoration ceremony in New York, and will head to Shanksville in the afternoon.

The families of Flight 93 requested the ceremony to be held privately in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The National Park Service is shortening the hour and a half ceremony to 20 minutes.

The name of each passenger and crew member will still be read with the ringing of the bells of remembrance starting at 9:45 a.m. Friday.

A moment of remembrance will be at 10:03 a.m., which is the time the flight crashed.

The ceremony can be livestreamed online.