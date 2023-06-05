HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A press conference has been set for Monday afternoon to raise awareness and push for gun violence prevention.

Members of the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Caucus and Lt. Governor Austin Davis will hold a press conference to kick off National Gun Violence Prevention Month. This month is observed nationally during the entire month of June.

During the event, people will share personal experiences and demonstrate broad support for common sense gun safety solutions, as well as call for action to prevent further gun violence in Pennsylvania,

For those who are unable to attend the conference, you can watch the stream by clicking here.

The conference has been scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.