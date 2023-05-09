(WHTM) — Moms eat free this Mother’s Day at Primanti Bros.!

All mothers can redeem a free classic Primanti Bros. sandwich on Sunday, May 14. The free sandwiches are available through online orders with the code: LOVEMOM, or in-person at all Primanti Bros. locations in Pennsylvania.

“Celebrating mom is a tradition and we’re happy to keep it going,” said Adam Golomb, CEO of

Primanti Bros. “Some do breakfast in bed. We call it breakfast in bread. But it’s good any time of day.”

Primanti Bros. has given away thousands of free sandwiches to moms throughout the years.

The free sandwich offer is only valid on Mother’s Day and is accepted at all Primanti Bros. locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, and Florida.