Prison escapees spotted in Lancaster County arrested in Michigan

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Two inmates who escaped a youth correctional facility in Virginia who were spotted in Lancaster County have been arrested.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Rashad Williams and Jabar Taylor were found at a hotel in Battle Creek, Michigan Saturday evening.

They had been on the run for almost two weeks after police said they assaulted a correctional officer and escaped through a hole in a fence at the Bon Air Juvenile Correctional Center in Richmond, Virginia.

Taylor was serving time for two counts of second-degree murder and aggravated malicious assault. Williams was convicted of malicious wounding and robbery.

Investigators said Taylor and Williams stayed at a hotel in Lancaster and were spotted on surveillance footage at a Turkey Hill just days after their escape.

They are now in a county jail in Michigan.

