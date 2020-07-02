Prolonged heat wave looks to start today

TODAY: Hazy Sun & Hot! Hi 90.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Calm. Lo 67.

FRIDAY: Hazy Sun, More Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 94.

Today kicks off a prolonged heat wave for Central PA. Rainfall chances will be limited through the holiday weekend, but not non-existent. Today does look dry, however, with blazing sunshine, and highs right at 90° this afternoon. The humidity will be kept in check today as well. Tonight will be mostly clear and calm with lows in the 60s.

Fourth of July weekend will be hazy, hot, and more humid with limited rainfall chances. Friday looks like the hottest day of the stretch with mid-90s on the table. A stray t-storm could develop each afternoon/evening with the heating of the day, but the chances look slim. Good news for fireworks displays and outdoor plans…bad news for lawns and gardens. Keep watering that garden with limited rainfall anticipated during this hot stretch.

A ridge of high pressure will become reinforced over the Northeast next week which will keep the heat and humidity going along with mainly dry conditions. Our longest 90-degree day streak is 11, and it is possible we get close to that by the end of this heat wave! Find a pool, water the plants, and stay cool. Rainfall in the coming days will be like winning the lottery — good luck!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara