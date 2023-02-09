HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Many states have banned TikTok from government-issued technology and devices, and a Pennsylvania senator is now trying to follow suit.

York County Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill introduced a bill that would prohibit all employees with state-owned devices from downloading TikTok, a Chinese-owned social media app.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

The CIA thinks China’s government can use the data from TikTok users to pose a threat.