HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced a three-month online predator sting which resulted in the arrests of 26 people.

State Troopers held a press conference (watch below) on Tuesday in regard to the results of “Operation Safe Screen,” at PSP Troop P Wilkes-Barre Barracks, 2001 South Valley Parkway, in Hanover Township.

“Operation Safe Screen” was a coordinated effort between multiple law enforcement agencies and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (ICAC) dedicated to locating online child predators in numerous Northeastern and Northcentral PA counties.

The stated main objectives of Operation Safe Screen included undercover online chatting with child sexual predators and coordinating an in-person meeting, locating possessors of child sexual abuse material files, and locating absconders of Megan’s Law registration requirements, from April to June of this year.

According to Major Michael Carroll, Operation Safe Screen resulted in 26 arrests, 1800 counts of felony charges, 15 websites taken offline for showing child pornography, and many victims were identified and cared for as well.

“Operation Safe Screen was a multi-agency initiative formed to seek out predators who groom our youth, luring them into a situation where they could be exploited sexually,” added Major Carroll.

The operation also focused on individuals who produce and share child pornography.

The results of Operation Safe Screen are listed below:

Daniel Gonzales, 43, (DOB 04/12/1980) was arrested on 04/21/2023 in Lackawanna County and charged with 110 counts of felony possession of child pornography, 50 felony counts of dissemination of child pornography, and one felony count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Matthew Egbert, 46, (DOB 05/23/1977) was arrested on 05/02/2023 in Lehigh County and charged with 20 felony counts of possession of child pornography, manufacturing child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility.

Lucas Sibly, 25, (DOB 04/09/1998) was arrested on 05/11/2023 in Bradford County and charged with 27 felony counts of possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

Jay Holloway, 35, (DOB 09/16/1987) was arrested on 05/17/2023 in Bradford County and charged with 100 felony counts of possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

Faiz Waiguchu, 23, (DOB 07/14/2000) was arrested on 06/13/2023 in Monroe County and charged with 35 felony counts of possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

Brett Scranta, 25, (DOB 07/07/1998) was arrested on 06/14/2023 in Wyoming County and charged with 9 felony counts of possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

Andrew Neafie,54, (DOB 03/26/1969) was arrested on 04/20/2023 in Luzerne County and charged with 8 felony counts of dissemination of child pornography, 1,000 felony counts of possession of child pornography, and 2 counts of criminal use of a communication facility.

Nicholas Counterman, 25, (DOB 11/07/1997) was arrested on 05/03/2023 in Wayne County and charged with felony possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

Damian Kavalkovich, 20, (DOB 11/01/2002) was arrested on 06/13/2023 in Wayne County and charged with felony dissemination of child pornography, felony possession of child pornography, and felony criminal use of a communication facility.

Jahzier Fuller, 19, (DOB 03/15/2004) was arrested on 06/20/2023 in Northampton County and charged with 69 felony counts of dissemination of child pornography, 69 felony counts of possession of child pornography, and felony criminal use of a communication facility.

Logan McCracken, 35, (DOB 03/07/1988) was arrested on 06/09/2023 in Northumberland County and charged with felony counts of dissemination of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility.

Barry Hartman,59, (DOB 10/26/1963) was arrested on 07/11/2023 in Columbia County and charged with felony dissemination of child pornography, 2 felony counts of possession of child pornography, and felony criminal use of a communication facility.

Patrick Lange, 18, (DOB 01/08/1995) was arrested on 04/27/2023 in Lackawanna County and charged with 2 felony counts of possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

James Maxwell, 55, (DOB 05/11/1968) was arrested on 05/17/2023 in Bradford County and charged with felony dissemination of child pornography, 22 felony counts of possession of child pornography, and felony criminal use of a communication facility.

Robert Steinbacher, 85, (DOB 02/20/1938) was arrested on 06/08/2023 in Lycoming County and charged with 100 felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Brendan Stepp, 25, (DOB 05/19/1998) was arrested on 05/18/2023 in Northumberland County and charged with 3 felony counts of dissemination of child pornography and 4 counts of felony possession of child pornography.

James Torbik, 46, (DOB 05/04/1977) was arrested on 04/17/2023 in Luzerne County and charged with felony dissemination of child pornography, 3 felony counts of possession of child pornography F3, and felony criminal use of a communication facility.

Nyiem Bibbs, 22, (DOB 11/23/2000) was arrested on 05/02/2023 in Luzerne County and charged with felony counts of statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors.

Bruce Myers, 60, (DOB 12/24/1962) was arrested on 05/04/2023 in Luzerne County and charged with 2 felony counts of possession of child pornography, felony criminal use of a communication facility, 4 felony counts of endangering the welfare of children, and 4 counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Cheryl Myers, 57, (DOB 01/20/1966) was arrested on 05/04/2023 in Luzerne County and charged with 4 felony counts of endangering the welfare of children and 4 counts of recklessly endangering another person. Read more on the Myers’ accusations here.

Joseph Dowd, 46, (DOB 08/13/1976) was arrested on 05/12/2023 in Luzerne County and charged with 27 felony counts of possession of child pornography and felony criminal use of a communication facility.

James Casher, 38, (DOB 08/14/1984) was arrested in Tioga County and charged with possession of child pornography, enticement, and receipt of child pornography.

Four juveniles, not listed above, were also arrested as a result of Operation Safe Screen.

“These results are alarming, it highlights the need for parents and guardians to be vigilant. You need to know who your children are talking to online,” said Major Carroll.

Sargeant Ken Bellas, the Commander of the ICAC Task Force emphasized the importance of these operations and discussed Operation Cyber Tipline Reports, where the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sends PSP tips through companies that monitor cyber activity.

“Before the pandemic, all of Pennsylvania was getting five to six thousand reports a year, and in such a short time since the pandemic we already received 15,000 tips for the year,” explained Sargent Bellas.

Watch the full press conference here: