PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are looking for three missing individuals, two children and one adult, who may be at special risk of harm or injury.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 39-year-old Henriatte Borbor was last seen in the area of 260 South Second Street in Fulton County on Jan. 2 at around 7:30 a.m.

She is 5’6″ tall and weighs 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Borbor was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and yellow pants.

Borbor was seen driving a white 2016 Lexus GX, bearing a Maryland registration that reads 1FD9651.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Two children are also missing and are expected to be with Borbor, Pennsylvania State Police say.

Four-year-old Israel Kromah has been reported missing. She was last seen wearing a pink long-sleeve shirt and gray and pink pants. Israel Kromah is 3’5″ tall and 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Two-year-old Ava Kromah has also been reported missing and was last seen wearing a pink long-sleeve shirt and gray and pink pants. Ava Kromah is three feet tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Borbor is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Pennsylvania State Police McConnellsburg at 717-485-3131.