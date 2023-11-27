(WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police have reported that they investigated just under 1,000 crashes over the Thanksgiving holiday heightened travel period. These crashes included four fatalities.

In total, state police investigated 979 crashes between Nov. 22 and Nov. 26. That total was up slightly from 2022 when state police reported 970 crashes during the same period.

Alcohol-related crashes over the holiday were also significantly higher than in 2022, according to state police. The agency said a total of 73 crashes were alcohol-related this year, compared to only 48 in 2022.

State Police also said a total of four people were killed in four separate crashes over the 2023 Thanksgiving holiday. This number is also up from 2022 when only 1 person was killed during the same period.

This data includes only incidents investigated by Pennsylvania State Police. They do not include incidents responded to by other law enforcement agencies.