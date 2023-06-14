Picture of crash scene along Allentown Boulevard, photos via Grantville Volunteer Fire Company Facebook

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The rider of a motorcycle that crashed into an animal in Dauphin County was under the influence, according to a Pennsylvania State Police crash report.

The 37-year-old Dauphin County man was riding east on Allentown Boulevard in East Hanover Township when he crashed just after 10:00 pm. on Tuesday, troopers said.

The rider was thrown from his bike by the side of the road after he hit a deer that was in the right lane, the report reads.

The man was charged with DUI following the crash, according to the report, and he was not wearing a proper helmet. He was rushed to the hospital for suspected serious injuries.

Grantville Fire, West Hanover Volunteer Fire, Life Lion EMS, and Dingmans Towing also responded to the scene.