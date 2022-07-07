(WHTM) — State troopers are helping raise awareness and funds for veterans and police.

Next month,a team of US Navy Seals will join fellow veterans and supporters for the GI Go Fund Seal Swim. They will honor the victims of the September 11th attacks, by swimming across the Hudson River and making stops at the Statue of Liberty and at the 9/11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan.

Members of the Pennsylvania State Police will also be there to recruit veterans into their ranks.

“It went way better than expected in our recruiting efforts. We have had several people who have gone through our hiring initiative and are still in the process right now to get through and complete and become a Pennsylvania State Police cadet,” State Trooper Clint Long said

The Seal Swim takes place on August 6. To donate to the fund, click here. For employment opportunities with the Pennsylvania State Police, click here.