HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pugliese family has been making authentic, Italian sausage for almost 200 years, starting in Italy and eventually making its way to Central Pennsylvania.

Pugliese Brother’s Authentic Italian Gourmet Sausage opened in the spring of 2016 and is owned and operated by three brothers – Bob, Rich, and John Pugliese. The shop offers a variety of authentic imported goods, coming from Italy, Greece, and Philadelphia. According to the Pugliese Brothers, they offer all sorts of high-quality products to their customers, such as:

Pastas

Raviolis

Meats

Cheeses

Olives

Sausage

This family’s, sausage-making tradition can be traced back as far as the early 1800s, starting in Italy and making its way to Steelton Pa. where Bob and Rich’s uncle and grandfather each opened grocery stores under the Pugliese name. According to Bob Pugliese, this created a platform for the family to sell their high-quality sausages.

During this time when the brothers were just young boys, their grandfather began to teach the two brothers about the sausage-making process – by sitting Bob on his lap and slowly teaching him the entire process. Passing down the long-time family tradition. These processes and training would eventually be passed down to the now 8th generation of the Pugliese family – Bob Pugliese’s children.

“Both my sons have made sausage and they actually know how to make the sausage,” Bob Pugliese said. “so the next generation in my house is all ready to go for the future.”

Currently, the Pugliese brothers are preparing for their biggest day of the year – Small Business Saturday. According to Rich Pugliese, the store will offer a wide variety of deals and specials to its customers, with great offers such as:

Several product samples (pastas, meats, cheeses, etc.)

Door Prizes

Raffles

Gift baskets (mini, small, medium, and large)

Bean pots

Olive oil gift duos

Sales on sausage sandwiches, tortellini soups and more

“We hope – not just for us, but other small businesses too, we hope that people come out and support small businesses,” Rich Pugliese said.

Pugliese Brother’s Authentic Italian Gourmet Sausage is located at the Brandywine Plaza on 2241 Paxton Church Rd., Harrisburg. The gourmet Italian shop is opened Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 9am-2pm and Fridays 9am – 5pm.