Pumpkin path, ‘ghosts’ of historic figures at Destination Carlisle’s Halloweekend

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Destination Carlisle’s Halloweekend kicks off Friday.

The nonprofit set up a pumpkin path along storefront windows in the downtown area, where “ghosts” will be strolling around.

There will also be several games, like pumpkin bowling, and tons of spooky photo opportunities.

Plus, families can meet the “ghosts” of historic figures from Carlisle’s past.

The event runs from 5-8 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The full schedule is on Destination Carlisle’s Facebook page.