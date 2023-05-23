HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There’s been a big push for financial literacy to be taught in Pennsylvania High Schools, but there’s also a big teacher shortage.

“Right now, we’re at a point where the shortages in Pennsylvania are really at a crisis level,” said Chris Lilienthal, spokesperson for Pennsylvania State Education Association.

PSEA says the problem isn’t teachers leaving the classrooms, it’s brining in new ones.

“Going from 2012/2013 to 2021/22, there was a 73 percent decline in first-year teaching certificates issued by the state,” said Lilienthal.

With fewer teachers coming in, PSEA wants to make sure adding new curriculum doesn’t put pressure on teachers already in schools.

“We want to make sure that a new course requirement doesn’t come on top of some of the burdens teachers are already dealing with right now,” said Lilienthal.

The course would mostly be taught by teachers with a math or business background and additional certification wouldn’t come at a cost to teachers.

“It would be part of their regular job duties, it wouldn’t be an add-on,” said Lilienthal.