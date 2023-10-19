YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Construction will soon begin on the Queen Street Bridge, which spans Interstate 83 in York County.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, there will be beam setting and steel repairs during the weekend of Friday, Oct. 27 to Monday, Oct. 30.

The detours in place will utilize the off-and-on ramps for Exit 16 will be in place during the work.

Drivers headed south on Queen Street should take I-83 to Route 182/Leader Heights Road (Exit 14) and then return on I-83 to Exit 16 and the south side of the bridge.

Drivers going south should take I-83 northbound to Route 124/Mount Rose Avenue (Exit 18) and then return south on I-83 to Exit 16 and the north side of the bridge.

Below is a picture of the expected detours.

Work is weather-permitted and is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on Oct. 27 and then wrap up at 6 a.m. on Oct. 30.

More information regarding the work being done to the Queen Street Bridge as well as updates can be found online at PennDOT’s website.