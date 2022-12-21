TODAY: Mostly sunny, calm. High 42.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, dry. Low 27.

THURSDAY: Light wintry mix begins 7-10 AM, then a steady, cold rain into the afternoon. Hi 45.

FRIDAY: AM rain with snow mixing in, PM windy and turning colder. Hi 48 (falling through the day).

Today will be a calm and sunny day ahead before the big cold front arrives and the rain. The sunshine should hold with very little wind in the mix. Highs will be near 42°, our warmest day without rain this week! Tonight turns colder with low temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to near 32°. It may not cool as much as expected due to the thickening cloud cover in advance of the moisture moving in.

Tomorrow through Friday features the active weather we have been talking about since last week. In fact, there are similarities between this storm and the one that came through last week. This will be a prolonged rain storm for Central Pennsylvania that could dump 1-2″ of rain on the area. It may be bookended by wintry precipitation, but not much. The first part will bring some sleet or brief freezing rain Thursday morning before transitioning to plain rain for the majority of the day. The periods of wet snow and sleet may in fact hold on the longest across the higher elevations of Franklin, Mifflin, Juniata, and Perry Counties. Otherwise this is mainly a rain storm. The rain will continue, heavy at times, through Thursday night.

The second part of the storm on Friday morning will be the opposite as it starts as a period or line of rain and potentially ends as a brief period of snow.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso