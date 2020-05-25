Quiet start to the week with morning clouds and afternoon sun the going forecast

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. Hi 76.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 60.

TUESDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Warmer. Hi 83.

Memorial Day will feature fairly pleasant and summer-like weather across Central PA. Although commemorations will be different this year due to the pandemic, whatever your plans may be, the weather shouldn’t interfere. Expect clouds to start the day off, thanks to a light SE flow. However, the strong May sun will burn through those clouds and a pleasant afternoon is on the way. Highs today will be in the mid-70s, seasonable for late May. Tonight will bring clouds back into the region as the sea breeze picks up again. Lows will be around 60°.

Tuesday and Wednesday will pretty much be a repeat of today, except with warmer temperatures. Clouds will start each day before the sunshine will quickly burn them off leading to nice afternoons. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature highs in the 80s. The approach of a coastal low will trigger scattered showers and thunderstorms by Thursday. A strong cold front will then barrel through the region on Friday with scattered t-storms during the second half of the day. Friday appears to be the warmest and most humid day this week with highs expected to reach the mid-80s. The front will stall out over the region leaving the threat of t-storms in the forecast through Saturday. However, by Sunday, cooler and drier air will filter back into Central PA making for a pleasant second half of the weekend. Better and more summer-like days are ahead this week! Finally! Happy Memorial Day and thank you for those that paid the price for our freedom each day.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara