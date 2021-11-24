Quiet through Thanksgiving, cold air (and possibly a little snow) looms for the weekend

Blue sky today will be replaced by grayer skies for Thanksgiving, but we should remain dry through at least sunset. An approaching cold front will bring us some light showers Thursday evening and into the very early overnight hours, but rainfall with this will not be impressive and should stay at or below a tenth of an inch for everybody.

The bigger story with this front will be the cold air and winds to follow for Black Friday. Temperatures will fall into the 30s during the morning and make a minimal recovery during the afternoon, only to about 40 degrees. Most of the day will be spent in the 30s, and with sustained winds of 10-20 mph, wind chills will be in the 20s. With cold air blowing over warm lake waters, a few flurries could make their way over the mountains, although it won’t impact travel locally. Bundle up as the chill and blustery conditions will be the main headline.

Saturday will be another cool and blustery day although winds won’t be quite as fierce as they will be on Friday. Eyes will then turn to an approaching clipper system for Sunday. Trends since last night have been for a slightly weaker system with a more northerly track, placing northern Pennsylvania and southern New England in the bullseye. There are lots of moving parts to this storm, and things can still change. But for now, this doesn’t appear to be a big deal for our area with just some light snow possible Sunday morning and afternoon. Still, those traveling back home from the aforementioned areas should be wary of the weather forecast and adjust accordingly on Sunday. Even over the Laurel Highlands and higher elevations of western Pennsylvania, there can be some issues from the initial round of snow Sunday, in addition to possible lake effect snow showers and squalls Monday.

The weather stays chilly early next week, but we will dry out. There are signs of a brief warm up as we kick off December.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo