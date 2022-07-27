FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On August 15, 2022, rabbittransit is expanding its Stop Hopper microtransit service to Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. The Stop Hopper will service people with small, neighborhood-friendly public transit vehicles.

The Stop Hopper service will cost just $2 per ride. You simply request a ride with the Stop Hopper app, and you can go anywhere within the service zone. The app will give you an estimated pick-up time and tracks vehicles in real-time so you can see when your ride is almost here.

“When individuals have increased mobility options, they have increased possibilities to improve their quality of life,” said Rich Farr, executive director of rabbittransit. “rabbittransit is proud to offer Stop Hopper as an affordable way to help riders in smaller, rural communities access the benefits of public transit.”

Stop Hopper vehicles will consist of nine-person vans, which are ADA accessible, to take people where they need to go. The service is free for passengers 65 or older who have a registered free fare ID card.

The Stop Hopper service will start in the immediate Chambersburg area; If the program is successful, it may be expanded into other areas in the county.

“PennDOT and rabbittransit have teamed up to provide a great transportation option for the general public. The timing is great; local employers are hurting for workers,” said Franklin County Commissioner Chairman Dave Keller. “This is an affordable transportation option for people who want to work but don’t have reliable transportation.”

The Stop Hopper app is available for free on the App Store or Google Play. The Chambersburg area’s operating hours will range from 6:30 a.m. through 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also call 1-800-632-9063 to request a ride one hour before the desired pick-up time.