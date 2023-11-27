(WHTM) — Many people in the Midstate do not use public transportation. But Rabbittransit is trying to figure out how to make the bus more appealing.

One way would be to make the system faster and more frequent. They are about to start a study that could result in some key route changes

“You know, we have a lot of deviations that go in and out of parking lots, and that slows us down. What can we do to make the bus be maybe every 15 minutes, every 10 minutes? And then so if you miss your bus, you’re not waiting a half hour or an hour. So we’re really spending a lot of time trying to figure out what that looks like,” Executive Director of rabbittransit Rich Farr said.

Farr said the study could lead to straighter routes with fewer stops along popular corridors.