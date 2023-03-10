TODAY: Snow Showers, Mixing With/Changing To Rain This Aftn. Hi 40. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Overnight Flurries/Light Snow Showers. Lo 33. Winds: Light.

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy & Cool. Hi 44. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

We’re tracking an area of low pressure that will bring some snow to our region, but for most of us, it won’t be much. Temperatures have bottomed out near freezing this morning, with numbers expected to climb into the mid-30s as snow moves in. Only a coating to a half inch is expected but a better chance for 1-2″ snowfall amounts over the higher elevations north and west of Harrisburg. Those locations will stay snow longer, but even for the usual colder spots, snow should switch over to rain by late in the afternoon while areas closer to York and Lancaster will mix with/change over to rain first.

The low departs to our east tonight, and it’s possible we see additional flurries or snow showers develop overnight and into Saturday morning. Even that though won’t be too impactful as temperatures should stay above freezing overnight. Saturday looks mainly dry but will be mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy with gusts over 25 mph at times.

There is a second storm we’re watching for the end of the weekend. This one has a slightly better chance to bring us accumulating snow with a more favorable storm track. Still, temperatures look marginal again with mid-30s expected for most of the event. Snow is expected to move in Sunday evening and last into Monday morning, mixing with or perhaps even changing to rain for our southern counties. We’ll keep tabs on it, but if we can stay snow longer Sunday night, some of us could rack up a few inches of snow by Monday morning. The early and middle part of next week looks seasonably chilly with highs near 40 and overnight lows near 30. There are signs of a brief warm-up as we head toward the end of next week as highs approach 50 on Thursday.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo