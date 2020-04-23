Rain develops this afternoon, continues through Friday

TODAY: Rain Develops After 3pm. Hi 58.

TONIGHT: Periods Of Rain. Lo 50.

FRIDAY: Periods Of Rain, Around 1″ Expected. Hi 56.

Despite a few stray, light showers possible early today, the steady rainfall will hold off until late this afternoon. There is a low-pressure system lifting northward from the deep south and it has plenty of Gulf moisture with it. Get used to the rain…it will stick around through much of the weekend too. Rain should develop after 3pm today and continue to become steady through this evening. Highs will be in the upper 50s today with some backyards getting close to 60°. Rain will continue tonight with lows around 50°. This is a big system that will drag its heels moving through our region. Therefore, tomorrow will bring periods of rain too, likely through the evening. Rainfall totals from late today through tomorrow will average around 1″ for the region.

The good news now is that Saturday should stay dry during the daylight hours with the first system exiting Friday evening and the second one not arriving until overnight Saturday into early Sunday. This second storm shouldn’t bring as much rain to the area, but Sunday does look damp with scattered showers. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature highs around 60°. That’s still below normal for late April, when highs locally should be in the mid-60s. The rain from Sunday could wrap up as some snow showers early Monday and then things turn breezy again. The cool and damp pattern continues with more showers expected late Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. Hang in there! Better and warmer days are ahead!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara