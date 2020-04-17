Rain develops this afternoon, continues through tonight

TODAY: Rain Develops After Lunch, Continues This Evening. Hi 48. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Steady Rain, Around 0.50″. Lo 40. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun, Breezy. Hi 54. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

Clearing skies overnight with calm winds have allowed temperatures to drop well below freezing in many areas this morning. It is going to remain chilly today with clouds increasing this morning and rain developing during the afternoon. The rain will become steady this evening and continue overnight. Highs this afternoon will be in the 40s making for a chilly and damp day. Tonight will see lows fall to around 40°. Rainfall totals through tonight will be around 0.50″.

The rain exits by sunrise Saturday and skies clear by Saturday afternoon with a chilly breeze. Highs tomorrow will be in the 50s and it should turn into a fairly decent day overall. Sunday features a milder afternoon as we peak just above 60 degrees. Overall, a dry weekend on tap. Cooler air comes back at times next week though with overnight continuing to dip into the 30s occasionally. There isn’t much rain in the 7-day forecast though so despite the cooler weather, try and enjoy the sun and dry conditions. We’ll keep you posted!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara