Rain exits today, showers & t-storms for Friday

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Stray Shower. Hi 60.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Stray Shower. Lo 54.

FRIDAY: Warm & Breezy, Showers & T-Storms. Hi 75. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph.

After a steady soaking rain overnight, today will bring less rain but the clouds will stick around. Any lingering showers will exit this morning and leave behind and cloudy and mild afternoon. Temperatures should be around 60° later today but sunshine will be hard to find. More showers could roll through overnight as a cold front gets set to cross through tomorrow. Lows tonight won’t fall much and sit in the 50s. Spring begins at 11:49pm tonight by the way! A very early arrival!

There will be a very spring-like feel to the weather by tomorrow. We start in the 50s with temperatures soaring into the 70s for the afternoon. A thin, broken line of showers may form along a cold front that will push through Friday afternoon. There could be a few gusty t-storms too but we don’t expect major severe weather tomorrow. We will, of course, continue to monitor the conditions for you. This cold front will provide much cooler and drier conditions for the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will stay in the 40s. While we stay inside and away from others over the next two weeks, there will be some spring weather to enjoy around the backyard. Even though it cools off for the weekend, it looks dry with some sunshine. Stay tuned! Stay healthy.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara