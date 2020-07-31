Some storms this evening, then following rain and track of Isaias for Monday evening – Tuesday

THIS EVENING: Stray Storm, Mainly East of the Susquehanna River. Muggy, Temperatures in the 80s.

TONIGHT: Evening Showers/Storms Diminish. Turning Less Humid Overnight. Lo 72. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds, PM Rain and Storms Develop Late. Hi 86. Winds: Becoming S 5-10 mph.

High humidity remained this morning after heavy rain and thunderstorms late last night. As early as noon a few storms began to pop-up, and while the activity has not been widespread a few more locations from eastern Cumberland, eastern Adams to Dauphin, York, Lebanon, and Lancaster Counties have picked up additional rain. A few more sporadic thunderstorms are likely this evening as the cold front works its way through the eastern half of the Midstate. The winds picking up behind the front mean that some relief from the humidity it coming! Lows tonight will drop to the upper 60s and low 70s.

The track and forecast for Isaias has been consistent since last night showing some direct impacts with its rain for the Midstate late Monday into Tuesday. Showers and some storms will arrive in advance of the tropical system Monday afternoon and evening. The center of the storms looks to pass through the Chesapeake and ride up toward eastern PA/NJ by mid-day Tuesday. This would place the axis of heaviest rain along and east of I-83, where a couple inches of rain total may fall, most of it Tuesday morning and early afternoon. Further west toward ridges and valleys, lighter amounts are expected. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for the entire Midstate except for Mifflin and Juniata Counties. 2-4″ of rain are expected for the hardest hit areas. Again eastern counties have the highest chance of seeing this type of rainfall. Tropical moisture should exit late Tuesday evening and overnight with clearing skies and more comfortable temperatures heading into Wednesday. See the graphics below for more details about the track of Isaias and the rain forecast locally:

Seasonably comfortable conditions will hold on through Thursday, and with a stalled front we may see additional chances for showers and storms by Friday. Temperatures this week will be more seasonable than recent times, with highs on average in the mid 80s instead of the 90s!

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso