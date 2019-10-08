Rain lingers this morning, clouds linger through much of the week

TODAY: AM Showers, Then Mostly Cloudy. Hi 68.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lo 52.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, Cool, Stray Showers. Hi 61.

A cold front is taking its time crossing the region and that means the rain from yesterday is hanging on this morning. Expect showers to continue through the first part of this Tuesday before tapering during the mid to late morning hours. The rest of today will feature little if any clearing. The northern tier may see some sun before the day is out, but Harrisburg and points farther south probably won’t be so lucky. Highs will be in the upper 60s despite the clouds and it will be a seasonable afternoon. Tonight will bring more clouds as east flow develops. Lows will be in the lower 50s.

A developing upper-level low immediately off the coast will pivot and spread moisture back into Pennsylvania by Wednesday. There is uncertainty as to how far west this moisture will go, but stray showers will be possible south and east of Harrisburg. It will be a cloudy, cool, and dreary day with highs struggling to get out of the 50s. By Thursday and Friday, the system moves far enough east to keep us dry, though clouds will still linger. Another cold front will cross late Saturday, maintaining the seasonal chill into next week with highs in the 60s and lows most nights in the 40s to near 50 degrees. A couple of showers will be possible Saturday along that front with a breeze developing for Sunday. No major temperature swings are in the forecast at this time.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara